Mather Group LLC. Has $578,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $186.06 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

