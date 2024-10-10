Mather Group LLC. Has $635,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $190.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

