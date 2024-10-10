Mather Group LLC. Has $754,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

