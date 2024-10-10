Mather Group LLC. Has $844,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.