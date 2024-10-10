Mather Group LLC. Has $915,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $493.49 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $494.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.11.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

