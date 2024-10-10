Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

