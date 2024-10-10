Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.