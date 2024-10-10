Mather Group LLC. Purchases 12,123 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,408.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,269,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

