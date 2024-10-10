Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

KMB opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

