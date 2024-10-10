Mather Group LLC. Purchases 152 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Gartner by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Gartner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $520.68 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $521.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

