Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

