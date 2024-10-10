Mather Group LLC. Sells 12,185 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 223.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $982,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

