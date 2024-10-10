Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,878 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 351,687 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.3 %

UAUG stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

