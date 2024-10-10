Mather Group LLC. Sells 20,838 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $378.96 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $385.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average of $331.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

