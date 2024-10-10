Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,666 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

