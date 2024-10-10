Mather Group LLC. Sells 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,024,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,144.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3,008.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

