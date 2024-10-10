Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,061 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

