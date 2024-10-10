Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 202,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,108,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,631,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

