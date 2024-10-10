Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

