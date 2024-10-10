Matrix Trust Co Buys 3,096 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 180.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $170.18. 49,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

