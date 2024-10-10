Matrix Trust Co Has $104,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matrix Trust Co decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,079. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

