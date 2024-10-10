Matrix Trust Co Invests $117,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 55,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

