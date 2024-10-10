Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 661,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

