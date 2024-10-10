Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 964,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,988. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

