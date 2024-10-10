Matrix Trust Co Purchases New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 111,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.