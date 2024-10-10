Matrix Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 135.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.88. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,554. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

