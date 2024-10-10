Matrix Trust Co Sells 4,168 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ISCV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.