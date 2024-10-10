Matrix Trust Co Takes $29,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.02. 226,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,317. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

