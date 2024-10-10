Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 454.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RFG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

