Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 188,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,213. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

