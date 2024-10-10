Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 322,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 600,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.18.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.14. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mawson Infrastructure Group

In other Mawson Infrastructure Group news, Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $60,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Further Reading

