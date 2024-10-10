McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,320.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $303.84 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.98.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.