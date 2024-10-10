McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $345.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $305.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

