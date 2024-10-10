McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $501.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.98 and its 200 day moving average is $553.73. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
