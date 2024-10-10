MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$20.09, with a volume of 82092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

MDA Space Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock worth $3,285,909. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

