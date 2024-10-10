Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 32,780 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 143,309 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 648,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 91.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

