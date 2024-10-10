Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $7.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,313,613 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

