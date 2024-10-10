MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,246.07.

MELI stock opened at $2,047.99 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,989.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,735.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

