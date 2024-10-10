Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $582.22 and last traded at $585.80. 3,935,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,407,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.89.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.73, for a total transaction of $241,080.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,238.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,767,000 after purchasing an additional 748,076 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

