Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath Buys 2,900 Shares

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Brett Heath purchased 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTA

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.