Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath Buys 2,900 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath purchased 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

