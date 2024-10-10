Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 73,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

