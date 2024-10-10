Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Trading 12% Higher – Here’s Why

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.43 ($0.07). Approximately 469,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,929,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

