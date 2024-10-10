MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

MFA stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

