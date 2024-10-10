Michelle Parker Acquires 542,710 Shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Parker acquired 542,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$494,951.52 ($334,426.70).
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Clarity Pharmaceuticals
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.
