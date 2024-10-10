MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 73,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 20,711 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $17.29.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
