MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.70. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 24,774 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
