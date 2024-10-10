MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.76 and last traded at $165.76. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.37.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
