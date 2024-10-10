MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $503.00 and last traded at $502.48. 26,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 35,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

