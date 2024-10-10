Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.9% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,730 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.39 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.