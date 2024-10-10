Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 190,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $417.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $324.39 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

